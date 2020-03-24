Tenn. colleges, universities to make face shields with 3D printers

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - During a briefing on Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that a COVID-19 Unified Command team has been established to coordinate department responses to coronavirus across the board.
The team will be lead by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The team is expected to coordinate between the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.
Gov. Lee also addressed the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage for medical professionals across the U.S.
To help with the shortage, Lee announced that eight Tennessee colleges and universities will use 3D printers to create face shields.
The facilities will produce between 1,500 to 2,000 shields, which will be packaged at Austin Peay State University.
Gov. Lee said Austin Peay came up with the prototype for the face shields.
In an effort to gain more PPE in the state, the governor signed an executive order to prohibit hospitals and outpatient facilities from preforming elective surgeries. Dentists have also been ordered to stop all non-emergency dental services.
Practitioners have been asked to donate PPE to their nearest National Guard Armory through April 13.
More than 600 doctors came together to sign a letter to Gov. Lee asking him to mandate a shelter-in-place.
Approximately 615 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website on Monday afternoon, March 23 there have been two deaths linked to the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.