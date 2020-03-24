Suspect arrested in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One man is in custody after an afternoon shooting in Carbondale.
On March 23 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 400 block of East Ashley Street in reference to a report of shots fired.
The investigation revealed there was a dispute between some acquaintances in the parking lot, which led to gunfire.
Detectives determined one of the armed suspects fled into a residence in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.
Officers secured the residence and immediately began negotiating with the suspect in an attempt secure his surrender.
A search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for the suspect was secured while negotiations continued.
At approximately 8:30 p.m, the Carbondale Police Department’s Special Response Team served the search warrant at the residence and took the suspect into custody on the arrest warrant.
Neither the subject who was arrested nor the officers involved in the arrest were injured.
The suspect is not being identified at this time.
The suspect is charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
