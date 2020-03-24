1st COVID-19 case reported in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is reporting the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
A commercial laboratory in Cape Girardeau County notified the health center late Monday, March 23.
The health center confirms 60-year-old man tested positive for the virus and he is in isolation.
It is not clear how the man was infected by the virus.
Health officials are investigating and tracing any close contacts to the case.
The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center said they expect to see additional cases confirmed in the area due to increased testing in the community.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 or any individual with symptoms can contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Hotline at 1-877-435-8411. The hotline is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
