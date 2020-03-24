SIU lends a helping hand to students in need

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is extending a helping hand to the community.
Students in need of food lined up at the Student Center on the campus. The Student Center team passed out 225 bags to students in need.
Students must provide the Student Center their “Dawg Tag,” which is their student ID number.
Cars were lined up outside in the pouring rain in front of the Student Center for meals.
It was scheduled to be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. but Bennett said they are going until they run out of supplies, which was before their 2 p.m. deadline. Students had a constant line forming to receive their meal bag.
Director Tena Bennett said this is the second week students have been able to get food.
She hoped to continue this, but is needing monetary donations so they can purchase food for the students.
Check the SIU student center social pages for more information about donating or receiving your meal bag if you are a student.
