Sikeston DPS investigating shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a 35- year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.
Around 6:35 pm on March 21, Sikeston DPS received a report of shots fired near Ruth and Branum Street.
A gunshot victim reported to the hospital a short time afterwards.
Detectives learned that an initial verbal altercation started in the parking lot of West Side Liquor.
It soon turned violent when one or more subjects started shooting at the other parties involved.
Malone, Cameron Melton Jr. was later arrested and charged with Assault 1st (B Felony); ACA Felony); Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (D Felony); UUW (E Felony).
He is being held on a no bond warrant.
Police are asking for anyone with more information to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500.
