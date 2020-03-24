Scattered showers and storms will exit the area later today.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms. A few of the storms across our southern counties could become severe with hail being the primary threat and gusty winds a secondary threat. Temperatures will remain cool across the Heartland. Highs will be in the 50s across most of the area this afternoon.
This evening we will begin to see dryer air move into the area. Temperatures will begin to cool behind our storm system. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s far north to middle 40s south.
Wednesday will be Partly cloudy and mild across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.
