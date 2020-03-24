Red Ribbons to bring the Community Together

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A Butler County florist has a creative way to help bring the community together during the Corona Virus Pandemic. Robs Flowers and gifts in Poplar Bluff has made red ribbons to give away to anyone who wants to show support for our country through prayer and community.
"Local resident Danielle Berry who stopped by the flower shop, to pick up her free red ribbon. She says, “I like what Robs flowers is doing. Itcan show our unity as a country and we’re putting out ribbons and it shows evenour neighborhoods that we’re unified and praying for our country.”
Andy Knowles the owner of Robs Flowers says, “Giving out red ribbons to people so they can tie them on their porches, mailbox’s so they can represent prayer,throughout our country.”
Anyone is welcome to stop by Robs Flowers and Gifts from 8:30 to 5:30 to show their support by picking up their free ribbon and giving a donation. Andy tells me that even with a ribbon pickup, you are not obligated to make a donation. He just wants to make sure that you are able to show your support.
