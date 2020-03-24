Rand Paul says he did not self-quarantine after being tested for COVID-19

Just a few days ago, Paul’s father Ron Paul dismissed panic about the coronavirus as a hoax. Yarmuth said that since Sen. Paul is a doctor, he hopefully had a different perspective than his father, but like many other lawmakers, Yarmuth isn’t sure why after getting tested Monday, Paul would continue to work and even use the senate gym and pool. Regardless of the timeline, Louisville doctors in the fight say now is not the time for anyone to go to the gym.