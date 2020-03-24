Rain and Storms On the Way

Rain will move in just after sunrise into southeast Missouri. Rain and non-severe thunderstorms will continue for the first half of today. There is a small chance heading into the mid morning hours that areas near the Bootheel could see some small hail is an elevated storm is strong enough. This afternoon, there is a higher risk for strong to severe storms with main impacts being damaging winds, hail and a small risk of an isolated tornado in Tennessee and over the border into Kentucky. Luckily, the low pressure system looks to keep further south which will limit severe storms from entering our northern counties. High temperatures today will be in the low to upper 50s.