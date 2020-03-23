More storms expected Tuesday

More and more clouds will spread into the area overnight. Lows will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s south.
Scattered showers and storms will move through the Heartland starting tomorrow morning. A few of these storms could produce some hail. Later in the afternoon we could see another round of storms as a front moves in. These storms could be strong to severe with the greatest threat of severe weather across the Bootheel, western Kentucky, and northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will range from near 50 far north to the lower/mid 60s south.
