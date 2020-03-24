MDC to waive fishing permits and trout tags

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Commission announced they are temporarily waiving permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.
The waiver will benefit Missouri residents and nonresidents whose fishing privileges are not otherwise suspended.
The waiver will run from Friday, March 27, through April 15.
MDC will reassess the situation at that point.
All season dates, methods, and limits will continue to apply and be enforced.
“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”
For more information on MDC, to contact MDC offices, to buy permits, and more, visit the MDC website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.