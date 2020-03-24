Ky. opens hotline to report COVID-19 concerns

Ky. opens hotline to report COVID-19 concerns
The hotline is to report concerning actions in Kentucky that could be helping to spread the virus. (Source: KFVS)
March 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 12:30 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - During his daily briefing Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced there is a COVID-19 Reporting Hotline.

The hotline is to report concerning actions in Kentucky that could be helping to spread the virus. Concerned individuals can call in their reports to 1-833-597-2337. The hotline is open form 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (eastern time) and messages can be left after hours.

Also on Monday, March 23, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports there are 124 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Two cases were reported in McCracken County.

Four deaths have been liked to the virus.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.