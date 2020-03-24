Kentucky receives $1.6 million to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The money will go to Community Health Centers (CHCs) to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
The centers will use the money for testing and to purchase additional medical supplies as well as increase telehealth services.
“Community health centers are an essential resource for quality, primary care in many rural areas of Kentucky. Bolstered with additional federal support for telehealth, testing and protective equipment, these healthcare professionals will continue to serve Kentuckians in need as we respond to the national health crisis," said Senator McConnell. "I’ll continue working with President Trump and my colleagues to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19 in Kentucky and around the country.”
The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that Congress passed earlier this month.
The $1.6 million is in addition to the $7.4 million the Senator helped secure for Kentucky in that act.
