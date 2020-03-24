Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Southeast Missouri has hired Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as its new basketball coach. Korn had spent the past five seasons with the Wildcats, the past four as an assistant coach. He helped the school make three NCAA Tournament appearances and win a share of the Big 12 regular-season two years ago. Korn takes over for Rick Ray. He was fired after going 51-104 over five seasons, including a 7-24 mark this past season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champions since the start of free agency earlier in the week. Kansas City entered the market desperate for help in the defensive backfield after losing Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne and Bashaud Breeland to free agency. Fuller and Breeland in particular were crucial to a defensive turnaround under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that helped deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title since 1970.