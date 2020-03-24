Heartland food bank to host mobile drive-thrus due to COVID-19 outbreak

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is changing some of its operations to help with the increased demand for services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The food bank has created a Covid-19 Response Mobile food distribution program.
Those needing food assistance can drive to posted locations, pop the trunk and food bank workers will place a box of food in the cleared space. Participants do not need get out of their vehicle to receive their box.
The food bank said this is a way they can help people in the community and still practice social distancing.
“People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live,” said Southeast Missouri Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “They should have a photo ID and a piece of mail that shows proof of residence. We ask that you visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household."
Initial food bank mobiles will be held on the following days and locations:
- 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the 5th and 6th Grade Center, 100 Twitty Street, Sikeston
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Ely Baptist Church, 1215 Church Street, Kennett
- 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Red Star Pantry, 1316 North Main, Cape Girardeau.
Additional mobile distributions will be scheduled throughout southeast Missouri in the coming weeks.
The mobiles will distribute food throughout a 16 counties.
Partners with the food bank will also be holding five other mobile food pantries during the week of March 23.
“We’re doing a lot of drive thru mobiles,” said Camille Peters, Partner relation and compliance director Southeast Missouri Food Bank. "That’s our goal right now to keep our volunteers and to keep our clients safe as well. We’re doing prepacked boxes in a drive thru mobile atmosphere so that we are limiting our contact with everyone.”
With the rushes on items at grocery stores, some are depending on the food bank to help them through this tough time.
“Many retailers are closed, the two casinos in our area are closed, restaurants are limiting their service to drive-through or delivery only, and schools are not in session," said Keys. "It’s not surprising that as more people are temporarily out of work or seeing reduced hours – especially those in lower income brackets – they’re going to need food assistance.”
It’s no surprise for shoppers to see bare shelves, due to the high demand for household staples.
The food bank said they are feeling the pinch too.
They are seeing limited supplies on food and increased prices.
“We’ve Taken Steps to get more resources coming in so hopefully that will be happening soon,” said Peters. "Right now we are just working off of the supply that we have and we are able to meet the needs that we have at this time.”
The food bank is hopeful more will donate items to help supplement the increased need.
For more information how how to donate or for locations of future food mobiles click here.
