Healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19 in St. Francois Co., Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Center is investigating a second confirmed case of COVID-19.
Officials learned on Monday evening, March 23, that a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus.
The woman works in healthcare outside of the county.
The health center is investigating how the woman contracted the virus, but suspect it is related to exposure from her profession.
The woman is in isolation at her home in St. Francois County.
Health officials are working to identify and notify those who have been in contact with the woman.
The health center plans to give an update on the case and answer any questions on Tuesday afternoon.
