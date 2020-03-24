“Go green” campaign to show solidarity in COVID-19 outbreak

“Go green” campaign to show solidarity in COVID-19 outbreak
The pedestrian bridge linking Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana will be lit green as a symbol of compassion and resilience in the community during the fight against COVID-19. (Source: Sydney Harbin/WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | March 24, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 9:19 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Break-out the green Christmas lights and illuminate your home and business.

That is the message from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging communities to go green to show their solidarity and compassion during the the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation.

The lights will show “We are all in this together.”

Tonight, my home lights are green to honor another Kentuckian we lost to #COVID19. Let us be committed to doing everything we can to protect and show kindness to each other. #TogetherKy #TeamKentucky ^AB

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Monday, 23 March 2020

He is also asking churches to ring their bells daily at 10 a.m. (eastern time) if possible.

Throughout his daily briefings on Kentucky’s response to the novel coronavirus, Beshear has stated “We will get through this" and urges everyone to show support for individuals, healthcare workers, first responders and businesses affected by the virus.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.