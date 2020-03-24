“Go green” campaign to show solidarity in COVID-19 outbreak

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Break-out the green Christmas lights and illuminate your home and business.
That is the message from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Gov. Beshear is encouraging communities to go green to show their solidarity and compassion during the the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation.
The lights will show “We are all in this together.”
He is also asking churches to ring their bells daily at 10 a.m. (eastern time) if possible.
Throughout his daily briefings on Kentucky’s response to the novel coronavirus, Beshear has stated “We will get through this" and urges everyone to show support for individuals, healthcare workers, first responders and businesses affected by the virus.
