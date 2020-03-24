First Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

(KFVS) - Rain and storms will push into the Heartland this morning and will continue for the first half of the day.
Lisa Michaels says the storms should not be severe, but there is a chance for small hail near the Bootheel.
There is a higher risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The threat from the storms could be damaging winds, hail and a small risk of an isolated tornado in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Highs today will be in the low to upper 50s.
Rain should end tonight.
Light patchy fog could impact your Wednesday morning.
Temps will be in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry before more active weather moves in by the end of the week.
