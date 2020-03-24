Death of 8-year-old girl in Bollinger County, Mo. under investigation

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The death of an 8-year-old girl is under investigation.
According to Bollinger County Coroner Charlie Hutchings, the girl died on Saturday, March 21.
He said an autopsy was performed on Monday, March 23. The results are in, but they are not conclusive. The toxicology results are not in yet, he said they should be back in a couple of weeks or longer.
Hutchings said his office is calling in a special investigator from the Missouri Social Services Office.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.
