183 COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Monday, March 23 that there are 183 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There have been three deaths reported.
There have been several new coronavirus cases reported in southeast Missouri. As of Tuesday morning, March 24, the following counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19: one in Cape Girareau, two in Perry, two in Pemiscot, two in St. Francois, one in Scott and one in Dunklin.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give his daily briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
The briefing will include Commissioner Margie Vendeven with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
On Saturday, a Social Distancing Order was declared statewide starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23. It’s in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 unless extended.
The hotline for Missouri citizens or providers wanting COVID-19 guidance is 877-435-8411.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.