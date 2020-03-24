1,285 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Currently, there are 1,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths linked to the virus in Illinois.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there were 236 new cases reported by Monday, March 23, including three deaths in Cook County; two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website along other resources on COVID-19.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
Illinois is currently under a Stay-At-Home Order.
The order, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, went into effect Saturday evening, March 21 and is expected to be lifted April 8.
