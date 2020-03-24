Couple arrested on drug and assault charges

Trevor W. Green (pictured) was charged with wanton endangerment -first. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Ladd | March 23, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 8:05 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -A couple in Graves County is under arrest after officers responded to a domestic violence complaint that was occurring in a moving vehicle on March 23.

Josh Hedgepath assaulted Jounna Hedgepath while the two were arguing and traveling on the roadway.

He was arrested and charged with: Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

While exiting and walking away from the vehicle a deputy observed Jounna Hedgepath drop several Xanax bars in the grass.

Jounna Hedgepath was arrested on drug charges in Graves Co. Ky. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A further search of her belongings revealed a marijuana roach and approximately 3.30 grams of methamphetamine.

She was arrested and charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense - Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.

