Couple arrested on drug and assault charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -A couple in Graves County is under arrest after officers responded to a domestic violence complaint that was occurring in a moving vehicle on March 23.
Josh Hedgepath assaulted Jounna Hedgepath while the two were arguing and traveling on the roadway.
He was arrested and charged with: Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.
While exiting and walking away from the vehicle a deputy observed Jounna Hedgepath drop several Xanax bars in the grass.
A further search of her belongings revealed a marijuana roach and approximately 3.30 grams of methamphetamine.
She was arrested and charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense - Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.
