Coronavirus scam reported in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Scammers are using the coronavirus pandemic to gain your personal information.
According to the Perryville Police Department, a scammer called a resident claiming they were with the ‘Corona Virus Relief Fund’ and they had qualified for a grant.
Police said the call was an attempt to get financial an personal information.
If you get a call like this, authorities urge you not to give out any information, to hang up and report the call.
This is not the first scam reported in connection to COVID-19.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said scammers are using the day’s top headlines to hook in their next victim. The organization warns that consumers should watch out for scammers claiming to have prevention products and tips. Click here for prevention tips from the BBB.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is also keeping track of scams. Click here for the FTC’s most recent alerts and information.
