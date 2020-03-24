2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
According to the Pemiscot County Health Center, the cases are not travel-related.
They say due to the size of the county, they will not be releasing where the cases are located.
Their staff is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts.
Pemiscot County officials stress that residents should not panic and not go to hospital emergency rooms. Those with symptoms (fever and cough or difficulty breathing) should call their health care provider to discuss their situation before going to the health center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.