Carbondale police investigating after gunshot victim taken to hospital

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital on Monday night, March 24.
Carbondale police say they responded to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a report of a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers talked to the victim who advised he was walking in the area between Tatum Heights Park and the 800 block of East College Street when he heard two or three shots.
The victim told officers he was hit by one of the shots and ran away from the scene.
He said he called a friend who drove him to the emergency room.
Police say there is not any suspect information to provide at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).
