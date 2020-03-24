Cape Girardeau organization encourages more support for local restaurants

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization has joined in with the Great American Takeout movement to help support their local restaurants.
Old Town Cape hopes more people will support their local and small business restaurants.
"We thought it was great to jump on that and kind of put it out in the community in hopes that we can get people down in our local businesses; more right now than ever," Old Town Cape Events Coordinator Emily Vines said.
The Great American Takeout is aimed to support your local restaurants and their employees on Tuesdays and eat at least one delivery or pick-up meal throughout the day.
"When you focus on one day, it's easier to get more people down at the same time because they think, 'Tuesday, it's time to go get our take-out'," Vines said.
With the coronavirus sweeping through the nation, restaurant businesses have suffered due to the reduced services which include the closure of inside dining. However, the restaurants still have options to get you the food you desire.
Many restaurants offer take-out, curbside pickup, delivery options and more.
Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant Owner Doc Cain said they already offer take out and delivery services but is looking for more options to help both the restaurant and it’s customers.
"We're also getting ready to go online with two other delivery services to even bolster our presence more in the marketplace," Cain said.
Cain said he has been in the restaurant business for 31 years and has seen struggling times such as this, including the 2008 recession and post 9/11. He said those were short lived struggles and he recovered. He now encourages customers to continually support their local restaurants to get through this tough time as well.
"Everyone is in a tough situation but our restaurant margins are already thin, our costs are up; and not unlike a lot of other businesses," Cain said. "Anything you can do to help any small business within reason, do it. Be kind to each other and let's try to get through this thing."
Vines said the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and Visit Cape have put up a website called Keep Cape Strong.
"They are actively updating that website with businesses that are open, how you can reach them, how you can get into the store, etc." Vines said. "That website is also available for small businesses to update their information themselves."
You can click here to check a list of Heartland restaurants offering drive-thru or curbside service.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.