Cape Girardeau library reads to students online

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library may be closed at this time, but it doesn't mean kids can't enjoy a good book.
The library closed on Tuesday, March 17 in response to the coronavirus but still offers online services so kids can still learn.
Library staff members encourage everyone to utilize their library card for their online digital materials they have to offer, but they also want to provide an extra feature on their Facebook page called "online storytime" where they read to the students.
"We're the face of the library and they're missing that right now and we're missing them," Cape Girardeau Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Sharon Anderson said. "So this is a way at least to stay engaged and to let them know you care. You don't share a story with someone unless you care for them."
The library also just added several digital titles to the Libby and OverDrive apps to give more options for children to keep reading.
The library is closed through at least April 5 at this time and due dates were extended through April 13.
For more information about sources the library offers, go to their website here.
