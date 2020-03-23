What you need to know March 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 23.
The Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee could see light to moderate rain this morning. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out.
The rest of the day will be dry and mild.
Lisa Michaels says it will be cloudy to day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Portions of southern Illinois could see a peek of sunshine by late afternoon.
Tonight more clouds will move in ahead of our next system.
Mid-morning rain and storms will move into the Heartland Tuesday.
Some storms might be strong to severe in the afternoon. Strong winds and hail look to be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
- An investigation is underway into possible COVID-19 exposure at a wedding in St. Francois County. Anyone who attended the wedding reception on March 14 is urged to self quarantine for 14 days.
- The Senate plans to try again today to reach a bipartisan agreement on a more than trillion dollar stimulus package to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered nonessential retail businesses to close today at 7 p.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis.
- A southern Illinois church held a drive-in church service Sunday. Instead of saying the word “amen”, attendees honked their horns.
- Approximately 20 Cape Girardeau teachers and staff visited their students by forming a parade throughout their district.
