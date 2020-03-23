US 60/62 bridge south at Cairo, Ill. to close for safety inspections

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. 60/62 bridge south at Cairo will be closed to all traffic for a period of time.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed Monday, March 30 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m. and Monday, April 6 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, April 9 at 12 p.m.
It will open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.
Crews will be performing a required annual safety inspection of the bridge.
