Two men arrested for drug deal at gas station

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Graves County, Kentucky men were arrested on drug charges at a gas station in McCracken County on Friday, March 20.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a detective witnessed Michael Ivie and Taylor West involved in a drug transaction at the gas pumps located at 3570 Lone Oak Road.
The detective arrested Ivie at the scene.
West drove away from the scene before the detective could stop him.
The detective said Ivie had a bag of suspected cocaine in his hand when he was arrested.
A sheriff’s deputy later located, stopped and arrested West.
During a search of West and his vehicle, detectives seized money believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Both West and Ivie were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
West, 20 of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree (cocaine). He was also arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime warrants out of Graves County.
Ivie, 23 of Farmington, Ky., was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
