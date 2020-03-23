Tennessee governor signs executive order calling businesses, restaurants to operate differently

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is ordering some businesses to close and others to change their business models during the coronavirus crisis.
Governor Lee signed the executive order Sunday, which takes effect at midnight, banning social gatherings of more than 10 people statewide through at least April 6.
It requires all restaurants, bars and other related businesses to offer only drive-thru, takeout or delivery options. These businesses will be permitted to sell alcohol via takeout and delivery.
Gyms and other fitness centers are to close their doors until April 6 as well. The governor’s office encourages these companies to offer digital services for customers.
At nursing homes, long-term care or assisted living facilities, and retirement homes visitation will be limited to essential care only. The order also encourages all businesses to take steps to protect vulnerable people, like establishing exclusive shopping hours for those at a higher risk.
“I urge every Tennessean to take these actions seriously - our physical and economic health depend on this as we work to beat COVID-19,” said Lee in a news release.
Many counties and local municipalities have already implemented similar restrictions, Lee’s order ensures it is being done statewide.
More information regarding COVID-19, health resources and support for small business is available here.
