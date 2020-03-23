SEMO hires new head men’s basketball coach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has a new head men’s basketball coach.
The Redhawks have hired Brad Korn to be their next head basketball coach, according to Director of Athletics Brady Barke.
A closed introduction will be held and shown live on the GoSoutheast Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m.
Korn spent five years at Kansas State working the last four seasons as an assistant coach and one as the program’s director of operations.
The seventh head coach in SEMO’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball era, Korn agreed to a five-year contract. It will run through April 30, 2025.
Prior to Kansas State, he spent eight years at Southern Illinois, including his final six years as a full-time assistant under Lowery.
A native of Plano, Ill., he helped the Salukis through one of their greatest periods of success from 1999 to 2004.
Korn earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern Illinois in 2004 and earned credits toward a master’s degree in Sports Studies.
He and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters, Brielyn and Ashtyn.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.