Rain and Patchy Fog this Morning

Light to moderate rain in the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee can occur this morning. There is an isolated chance for rumbles of thunder. Patchy fog may also be seen.It will be cloudy today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. If portions of southern Illinois are lucky, we could see a few peaks of sunshine by the late afternoon.
Tonight, clouds increase ahead of our next system. Mid-morning rain and storms will move into the Heartland. These can be strong/severe especially heading into the afternoon. Strong winds and hail look to be the primary impacts, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
A few dry days on Wednesday and Thursday where we can see some sunshine again. However, more storms are forecasted for Friday into Saturday.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.