Quiet today but more storms on the way for Tuesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies across most of the Heartland but in a few areas are enjoying a little bonus sunshine. Temperatures are mild running in the lower 50s in most areas, but our northern counties are still stick in the 40s. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 50s in most areas.
Tonight, clouds will begin to increase as an area of low pressure moves our way. We will remain dry likely through the overnight hours. Lows will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s south.
Scattered showers and storms will move through the Heartland starting tomorrow morning. A few of these storms could produce some hail. Later in the afternoon we could see another round of storms as a front moves in. These storms could be strong to severe with the greatest threat of severe weather across the Bootheel, western Kentucky, and northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will range from near 50 far north to near 70 far south.
