106 positive cases, 3 deaths reported in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced it will provide updated case information at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
As of Sunday night, there were 106 COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths in the state.
On Saturday, a Social Distancing Order was declared statewide starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23. It’s in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 unless extended.
The hotline for Missouri citizens or providers wanting COVID-19 guidance is 877-435-8411.
