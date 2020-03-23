106 positive cases, 3 deaths reported in Mo.

As of Sunday night, there were 106 COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths in the state. (Source: WTOC)
By Amber Ruch | March 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:28 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced it will provide updated case information at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

On Saturday, a Social Distancing Order was declared statewide starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23. It’s in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 unless extended.

The hotline for Missouri citizens or providers wanting COVID-19 guidance is 877-435-8411.

