Officers respond to disputes at Cape Girardeau grocery stores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Grocery stores throughout the Heartland have been busy with shoppers flocking to stock up their pantries in response to COVID-19.
The rush to shop has involved some law enforcement.
Cape Girardeau Police report that officers have had to respond to a few minor disputes at grocery and retail stores.
Police want to remind us all, there is no need to rush out to purchase food and other goods.
There has not been a disruption in food or household supplies, or the transportation of these items.
Shoppers are urged not to stockpile or hoard specific items. Authorities state this only makes matters worse, especially for responsible shoppers.
