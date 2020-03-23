Local Trucking Company Hiring during Pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Businesses across the heartland are feeling the effects from the national corona virus pandemic, but one area company has been able to adapt and make changes just as fast as the changing industry.
Kranawetter Transport in Patton, has been dealing with company closures and load returns for the last two weeks. But even in the midst of uncertainty, he explains the positives coming from the pandemic. Owner Richard Kranawetter says, “We loaded some loads up and then they call us after we are loaded and tell us that they can’t deliver. So we have to take them back to the shipper and unload. It’s a very changing world out here right now.”
And this isn’t stopping the company, who is currently hiring, “And this does not stop us from growing, We will find other freight to haul. Everybody has to live, to live you have to have intake, so we will be hiring drivers everyday,” says Kranawetter.
He also tells us that even during tough times like this, they are still looking to hire new truck drivers. If you would like to learn more about employment opportunities at Kreawetter you can contact them at Kranawettertransport.com
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.