Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri virus cases top 128, including 5 tied to preschool
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri is nearing 100. Five of the cases are tied to a preschool in suburban St. Louis. Temple Israel in Creve Coeur says four teachers and one parent have tested positive. Missouri reported a total of 90 cases as of Sunday, up from 75 on Saturday, but St. Louis officials later announced six more cases. Three people have died in the state. People in St. Louis city and St. Louis County are now under mandatory stay-at-home orders.
DEPUTIES INJURED-SHOOTOUT
2 eastern Missouri deputies injured in shootout
UNION, Mo. (AP) — Two eastern Missouri deputies are being treated for what are being called non-life threatening injuries after a shootout with a suspect. Authorities say the Franklin County deputies tried to make a traffic stop Saturday night near Interstate 44 and Highway 50. The driver fled to a parking lot. The sheriff's department said that when two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the lot, the driver got out and shot into their cars. One deputy was struck in the arm and shoulder. The other was shot in the shoulder. Both deputies returned fire and the suspect was struck. No condition report was immediately available.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI PARKS
Missouri state parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department will try to limit visitors' interaction with rangers and other park staffers. State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers. Signs will direct guests to restrooms and other services. The changes went into effect Friday in a move to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open.
MISSOURI SHOOTING-OFFICER FUNERAL
Funeral held for Missouri officer killed in shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A private funeral has been held for a Springfield police officer who was killed in a shooting that killed four others and the gunman. The funeral for 32-year-old Officer Christoper Walsh was held Saturday in Springfield and was followed by a public procession through the city to his private burial at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. The shooting happened the night of March 15 at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town. Police say the gunman, 31-year-old Joaquin Roman, fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through Springfield before eventually crashing into the store, walking inside and opening fire. Walsh, 32, was shot and killed as he tried to rescue a victim.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-FINANCES
As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many in-person worship services are being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, some churches are bracing for a painful drop in weekly contributions and possible cutbacks in their programs and staff. At Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, the pastor says last Sunday's offering was only one-third of normal. A bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America says some of the 190 churches in his New York-area synod are unlikely to survive because of a double financial hit. Their offerings are dwindling, and they are losing income from tenants such as pre-schools which can no longer afford to rent church venues.
SUNSHINE WEEK-VIRUS OUTBREAK
Virus concerns lead to `public' meetings without the public
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — As concerns about the coronavirus grow, more governments are holding public meetings without the public being present. Governors and state lawmakers have suspended or altered open-meeting requirements to allow elected officials to participate remotely and relegated the public to watching or listening online. The sudden shift toward secluded government has occurred during the annual observation of Sunshine Week, a seven-day period intended to highlight open-government policies. Some public advocates say they understand the urgency to guard against the spread of the virus but also worry about limiting the public's interaction with their elected officials.
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
Northwest Missouri sheriff's deputy fatally shoots driver
LIVINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Missouri sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver after a traffic stop. The Livingston County Sheriff office said a deputies stopped a car in Wheeling on Wednesday evening. When officers “experienced problems" with the driver, a deputy shot him. The man died later at a hospital. A deputy was treated and released at the hospital. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. No other details were released. The St. Joseph News-Press reports Sheriff Steve Cox has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting.
ST. LOUIS-SHOOTINGS
Five shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police says five people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents. The shooting occurred over 90 minutes late Thursday and early Friday. Detectives say two people were shot in south St. Louis and three others were shot in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made in either case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a man was killed and a woman was injured in the double shooting. They were found outside a QuikTrip but police believe they had been shot elsewhere and drove to the convenience store for help. Police did not release further details about the shooting in north St. Louis.