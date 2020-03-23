Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus has arrived in the United States Senate. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Kentucky Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive. Paul said Sunday that he is feeling fine, but his test results raised fears about the spread of the virus in the Capitol. Paul's office did not say when he was tested. was on Capitol Hill this past week, including at a luncheon Friday among GOP senators. His announcement led Utah's two GOP senators — Mike Lee and Mitt Romney — to place themselves into quarantine, stepping away from negotiations as the Senate worked on a $1.4 trillion economic rescue package,