Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky gov orders nonessential businesses to close
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered nonessential retail businesses to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear says the move is effective at 8 p.m. Monday. It includes businesses such as entertainment, clothing, bookstores, jewelry stores and car dealerships. He says auto repair and parts shops are exempt. He says businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, liquor stores and gas stations will remain open. Three people have died in Kentucky from the new coronavirus. Health officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the state has increased to about 100.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SENATOR
Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus has arrived in the United States Senate. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Kentucky Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive. Paul said Sunday that he is feeling fine, but his test results raised fears about the spread of the virus in the Capitol. Paul's office did not say when he was tested. was on Capitol Hill this past week, including at a luncheon Friday among GOP senators. His announcement led Utah's two GOP senators — Mike Lee and Mitt Romney — to place themselves into quarantine, stepping away from negotiations as the Senate worked on a $1.4 trillion economic rescue package,
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COAL
Amid pandemic, US coal industry seeks lower taxes, royalties
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The lobbying arm of the U.S. coal industry is asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty relief, tax cuts and other breaks to help companies ride out the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. National Mining Association President Rich Nolan made the request in a letter sent this week to the White House and the leaders of the House and Senate. Even before the current economic upheaval, the coal mining industry was in sharp decline as utilities across the nation switch to cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy sources.
PHOTO ID-VOTING
Voter photo ID bill wins final passage during flurry of work
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill to require people to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. The measure cleared the Republican-led legislature Thursday night. It was part of a flurry of last-minute work before lawmakers started a weeklong break due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The final version was the product of work by a House-Senate conference committee. The bill was one of the highest-profile issues in the legislative session. Beshear expressed concerns about the proposal on Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY GOVERNOR
Kentucky governor draws praise as he battles coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — He's at war with the new coronavirus, and Kentucky's new Democratic governor is drawing unusually strong bipartisan praise. Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a buck-stops-here approach to the global pandemic, which wasn't even a blip on the political radar of the Bluegrass State when he took office in December. Now he is the state's de facto coronavirus czar. Each day, Beshear goes before the cameras for daily virus updates, ordering disruptions to everyday life and persuading Kentucky residents to go along with his fight against the spread of the virus. Republican strategists and Democrats alike are praising Beshear for his unflappable handling of the threat.
ROMANCE SCAM-FRAUD
2 men plead guilty to laundering $750K from a dating scam
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two men pleaded guilty in an online dating scheme where a Kentucky woman was scammed out of more than $750,000. Kahad Wuupini, of Seattle, Washington, and Thomas Inkoom, of Newark, New Jersey, each pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court records said the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer and convinced her to send them money. Records said she sent them $757,000 in about four months. Records say the men sent the money to people and businesses in the U.S. and Ghana. The pair will be sentenced in July.