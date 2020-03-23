Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kelly issues executive orders to improve health care access
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas residents will be able to get medicine without an in-person visit to the doctor under a new executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly on Sunday announced two new orders aimed at expanding health care access during the coronavirus crisis. She says in a statement that the orders “will make sure Kansas families can access needed care and supplies until we have weathered this storm.” Sixty-four cases of the coronavirus are now confirmed in Kansas. They include two deaths, one in Johnson County and one in Wyandotte County.
'A really big experiment': Parents turn teachers amid virus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children's primary educators. They've been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state's more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.
Pandemic spurs Kansas lawmakers to rethink governor's power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are likely to re-examine the power the governor has in emergencies once the immediate health threat from the coronavirus pandemic passes. Some Republicans say they didn't quite understand how much power the governor has in emergencies until Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly closed K-12 schools for the rest of the spring and ordered a halt to new evictions and mortgage foreclosures. Conservative lawmakers fear how far Kelly might go to contain the spread of the virus and legislators are likely to consider a rewrite of state law once the immediate health crisis passes. Democrats say Kelly is acting to preserve people's health.
Body found in Kansas watershed that of missing man
Police say a body found in an Atchison watershed dam in northeastern Kansas is that of a missing Atchison man. MSC Radio News reported that the body was found Friday afternoon. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson identified the body as that of 47-year-old Joseph Leger Jr., who was reported missing Feb. 19. Investigators say he had not been seen since Feb. 5. Officers were called to the dam just after 2 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body in the water. Wilson says the cause of death isn’t yet known. An autopsy will be conducted in Kansas City.
As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many in-person worship services are being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, some churches are bracing for a painful drop in weekly contributions and possible cutbacks in their programs and staff. At Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, the pastor says last Sunday's offering was only one-third of normal. A bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America says some of the 190 churches in his New York-area synod are unlikely to survive because of a double financial hit. Their offerings are dwindling, and they are losing income from tenants such as pre-schools which can no longer afford to rent church venues.
States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday. The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.
Kansas policy allows bars, restaurants to sell alcohol to go
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas bars, breweries and restaurants with liquor licenses will be temporarily allowed to sell bottled beer and wine to-go during the pandemic. The policy announced in a memo Wednesday by the director of Alcoholic Beverage Control says to-go liquor sales can take place as long as the beverages are opened before leaving the premises and are sealed in a proper to-go bag. The Kansas City Star reported the policy applies to restaurants with liquor licenses, bars, clubs, farm wineries, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries and liquor stores. Kansas rules are temporary and will continue “until further notice.”