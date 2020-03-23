Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Horse racing is quickly learning it's not totally immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Several U.S. tracks have decided to shut down instead of operating without fans in the stands. One prominent jockey has decided to stop riding with others refusing to travel abroad for the world's richest day of races. A worker in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the closing of Aqueduct Park. Horse racing seemed to be well-positioned to continue operating with online gambling and more TV coverage to keep the sport going in the coming weeks and months. But now that is unclear.