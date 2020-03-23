First Alert: Cloudy, but dry Monday

(KFVS) - Monday will be dry for most of the Heartland. The Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee could see light to moderate rain. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out.
Lisa Michaels says it will be cloudy to day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Portions of southern Illinois could see a peek of sunshine by late afternoon.
Tonight more clouds will move in ahead of our next system.
Mid-morning rain and storms will move into the Heartland Tuesday.
Some storms might be strong to severe in the afternoon. Strong winds and hail look to be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and sunny.
More storms are in the forecast for Friday into Saturday.
