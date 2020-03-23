Dozens flock to drive thru flu clinic in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 50 people drove through a flu shot clinic set up at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department on Tuesday.
Nurses and staff from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center were able to administer the flu shot to people sitting in their car as they drove through the bay doors.
Dozens of walk-ins also came inside the public health center for flu shots as well.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Director Jane Wernsman said it's important to get your flu shot.
“It’s probably one of the best preventative measures that we have in protecting ourselves against influenza, that and washing your hands,” Wernsman said. “It is going to give you some protection against the influenza.”
She said drive thru events like these are a good way to give more opportunities for people to access the flu shot while they are driving by or just in the area.
“It also has been a benefit I think for those who have trouble getting in and out of their car,” Wernman said. “Maybe some of your seniors, some of your elderly and parents with small children. We’ve had moms come through the drive thru clinics at the fire station with kids in their car seats.”
Wernsman said the flu vaccine is a quadrivalent which has four different strains of influenza in it, two A strains and two B strains.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is scheduled to be in Delta at the Delta Community Building on October 25, at the Jackson Fire Station on October 29 and at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on October 30.
For more information, visit their website here or call 573-335-7846 ext. 3.
