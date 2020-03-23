Demonstration shows children visual importance of hand washing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland healthcare professional showed how important hand washing is with a special hand washing station.
Southeast Health Surgical Technologist Michael Toeniskoetter, a.k.a. Mr. Mike the Science Guy, used a special contraption that shows fake germs on your skin.
Using a special light bulb and hand glow gel, the fake germs light up on the hands and can even transfer to other objects you touch.
The person then washes their hands and returns to see if they got all the germs off.
“That is a major component in preventing the spread of that [germs],” Toeniskoetter said. “If you have dirty hands, you touch everything you do. You touch your face, you touch your loved ones, you touch your phone, money, or anything. That travels so far and you run the risk of infecting 2.7 people per day based on just not washing your hands.”
Mr. Mike the Science Guy showed children this at Discovery Playhouse and other areas and events he attends as well.
"We've been taking them around to local areas, schools especially and emphasize how important it is to really wash your hands," Toeniskoetter said. "It's almost kind of a challenge to them to see if they can really see if they can wash their hands good enough. You have some that do and others that need a little bit more work but it helps them to visualize that."
Toeniskoetter said it’s important to wash and scrub your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds before rinsing them off. He then advised using a paper towel to turn off the water and to open any doors upon leaving the room.
