9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ill.; Gov. Pritzker to give update

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Stay-At-Home Order enters its second full day in Illinois.
The order, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, went into effect Saturday evening, March 21.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) announced 296 new cases of the virus in the state, which included an infant.
Currently, there are a total of 1,049 cases of novel coronavirus in 30 counties in Illinois.
Two cases include a Williamson County woman and a Jackson County woman.
There were also three more deaths linked to COVID-19. The death toll in Illinois is now nine.
Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website along other resources on COVID-19.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
