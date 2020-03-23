Cape Girardeau hospitals asking for help making masks for healthcare workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Health officials are asking for your help if you’re feeling crafty.
Saint Francis Healthcare System has a pattern and instructions on how to make a homemade mask. You can click here to visit the site.
Hospitals are asking members of the community to make the masks for healthcare workers.
The CEO of Saint Francis showed one at Monday’s news conference in Cape Girardeau, but she said she won’t wear one until all of her employees have one.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.