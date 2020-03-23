Cape Girardeau floodgates closed as precaution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The floodgates in downtown were closed on Friday, March 20.
According to the public works director, the Broadway and Themis floodgates were closed as a precaution.
As of Monday morning, March 23, the Mississippi River level was near the gates but not up to them just yet.
The river is on the rise. Currently, we are at moderate flood stage, sitting at 36.7 feet. It’s supposed to crest later in the week.
The public works director plans to leave the floodgates closed for most of the week.
