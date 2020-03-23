Cape Girardeau Co. response to COVID-19

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County leaders announce that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Emergency Operations Center is activated at a Level 3. This means personnel is monitoring regional and state resource groups to keep informed about the novel coronavirus and to identify any emerging concerns.
The group meets three times a day for briefings.
In response to COVID-19 there are some changes, suggestions and resources emergency leaders are offering:
- Citizens are asked to refrain from visiting county offices, but to phone or email if possible. County operations will continue to function; such as getting a marriage license, pay taxes or register an automobile. In-person customers will be directed to a phone in the building lobby to interact with staff. Click here for the list to contact county offices.
- All first responders and law enforcement have proper protective equipment, in addition to having the proper education to provide a safe response in all emergencies.
- If you feel like you’re getting sick with a cough or fever, stay home and call your health care provider and seek guidance. Click here for a list of county health resources.
- Everyone is encouraged to take personal precaution and safeguards such as washing your hands, practice social distancing and avoid large groups.
As of Monday morning, March 23, there are no positive COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau County.
