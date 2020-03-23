Cape Girardeau Co. officials urge residents to be informed before going to COVID-19 testing center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “So don’t just come and want to be tested. You have to go through the process," said MaryAnn Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Reese is talking about the new COVID-19 testing center in Cape Girardeau at Arena Park.
“If we have everybody in the public driving up to the center, the ones that need to be tested will be there for hours,” said Ken Bateman, president and CEO of Southeast Health.
Cape Girardeau County Officials urge residents to be informed before going to the COVID-19 testing center that opens on Tuesday morning, March 24.
“The testing center is not just to see if you might have COVID-19. It’s for sick patients, sick people who think they have the virus,” said Reese.
Reese said there are steps you need to take if you think you need to be tested.
“The fastest way, the easiest way, is to call the community corona nurse hotline that number is 573-331-4200. Those nurses will walk you through, step you through a series of questions and they will determine whether you need to be tested or whether you need to just go home, stay home and quarantine yourself,” she said.
If you receive that testing recommendation, Cape Girardeau County EMA Director Mark Winkler offered this advice.
“You need to be patient. There is going to be an avenue or a pathway to enter and a pathway to exit. So when you get in line you just need to be patient everybody is going to be serviced as quickly as possible,” said Winkler.
Cape County Health Department Director Jane Wernsman wanted to remind all of us there are five important things we can do to stay safe.
"Hands, wash them. Elbows, cough into it. Face, don't touch it. Feet, stay at least six feet apart, that's social distancing and feel, if you feel sick stay home."
Again, officials want to remind you that you need a recommendation in order to be tested for COVID-19. The Cape Girardeau hotline is 573-331-4200.
