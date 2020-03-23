Cape Girardeau businesses getting creative to stay afloat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Who knows how long it’ll take for some smaller, locally-owned businesses to get back up to full speed," said John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Chamber president and CEO. “Some of these places are really struggling because they’re not getting as many or any customers right now.”
That’s why Mehner asked you to help, as long as you can afford to.
Creative Ewe Pottery co-owner Toni Arnold said she had to get creative in order to keep her craft business open.
“We were trying just like other businesses to figure out how we were going to stay afloat,” she said.
She shifted her focus from bringing customers inside to sending her products outside.
“For this instance, for sure we thought this would be a good thing because parents are stuck at home with their kids and the kids are looking for something fun to do,” she said.
And Arnold said the approach seems to be working with the phone already ringing off the hook.
"It’s been crazy; and we’re not open on Mondays‚ and we’re usually not open on Sunday or Monday,” Arnold said.
Parent Katie Glastetter said it’s hard to keep the kids on a normal routine.
“They get a little stir crazy in the house,” she said.
She thinks an art project will help.
“We’re trying to keep them stable and do schoolwork, but it gets difficult,” Glastetter said.
For Malory Wagner, she said she doesn’t mind driving a long distance just to keep her daughter occupied.
“We actually drove from East Prairie,” she said.
Wagner said her daughter is too young to understand what’s going right now.
“That way she can still have things to do and feel like she’s at daycare or, you know, learning,” she said.
Arnold said times are tough for small businesses right now so she appreciates all the community support.
“It’s a new normal for us right now and I feel like everybody has come together,” Arnold said.
Arnold said if you’d like to order a pottery kit, you can pay for it over the phone and then drive by to pick it up.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.